Katherine Dow’s forecast: Arctic blast cools parts of Manitoba

Much of Manitoba can expect a frigid Friday ahead, but sunshine will come along with those frosty temperatures.

Mainly sunny skies are on tap for the southwest with mismatched, icy temperatures. Highs across the region are likely to peak at around -20 C, but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -30 C at times.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, this is thanks to an arctic ridge of high pressure that continues to push into southern Saskatchewan and parts of western Manitoba, giving the season’s first blast of arctic air.

In Winnipeg and surrounding areas, a mix of sun and cloud with northwesterly winds at 30 km/h. A high in Winnipeg of -12 C is on the way—well off a typical high for this time of year.

Northern Manitoba can expect periods of light snow today that will likely last overnight and for the next day or two to come.

Temperatures are noticeably mild around the Churchill and Gillam areas, with highs in the minus single digits paired with moderate northerly winds.

Meanwhile, wind chill values are expected to plunge once again overnight, steadying near the -40 C mark in western Manitoba.

Winnipeg and the surrounding regions can expect partly cloudy skies with slightly milder lows in the upper minus teens. The wind chill will be a little less severe in this neck of the woods, settling in at around -30 C.

Saturday in southcentral portions of the province will be cloudy once again, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning hours.

Temperatures remain below seasonal in Winnipeg, with a projected high of -11 C.

Conditions remain punishing in western Manitoba, with highs pegged at around the -20 C mark with the wind chill cooling it down another -10 C or so from there.