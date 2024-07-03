WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Katherine Dow's forecast: Rainy, stormy and warm

We could be in store for another wet and stormy day ahead in Manitoba.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) predicts showers and a risk of thunderstorms for much of southern Manitoba. Areas to the southwest, like Brandon and Dauphin, have a slimmer chance of rain with a mix of sun and cloud.

To the north, expect more in the way of sunshine for areas like Gillam and Island Lake, while rain is expected in The Pas, Norway House and Thompson.

Temperatures will peak through much of the province into the low to mid-20s.

Overnight, showers could continue in the south, with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-teens.

The instability continues in southern Manitoba, as well, with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms persisting through the next couple of days.

