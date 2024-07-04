Province to open 2 minor injury clinics this fall

Manitobans needing stitches, suffering from an illness, or other minor medical needs will soon have two more places to turn to.

On Thursday, the province announced two minor injury and illness clinics will open this year, one at Misericordia Health Centre and another connected to Grace Hospital.

Premier Wab Kinew told CTV News they’ll operate similarly to The Minor Injury & Illness Clinic on Corydon Avenue.

“People in West Winnipeg, you’ll get that same convenience; be able to book your appointment online, get in to see a doctor, potentially if it’s a relatively straightforward condition to manage, you could be in an out, back in your vehicle in 15, 20 minutes,” said Kinew.

Kinew says there will also be a walk-in option at both of the new clinics.

The Misericordia Health Centre’s minor injury and illness clinic will operate out of the former Misericordia Health Centre’s urgent care site, which was closed in 2017. The centre is expected to open this fall. The province says it’ll operate seven days a week with extended hours.

“This is another way for us to give more accessibility and convenience for the patients out there that need to access something like this.”

Another clinic will operate out of the Access Winnipeg West walk-in clinic, which is connected to Grace Hospital. It is expected to open by September.

Kinew said the clinics will help alleviate pressure on emergency rooms.

The province has put out proposal requests for the clinics’ operation and management.

The province adds the minor injury clinic in Brandon announced this spring is set to open in September.