'Keep talking about this': Hundreds gather in Winnipeg in support of Ukraine on invasion anniversary
Hopeful and upset are just some of the multiple feelings Ukrainians and Winnipeggers were experiencing at a rally in Winnipeg Friday evening.
Several hundred showed up outside of the Canadian Museum of Human Rights to show support for Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine.
"The war has been dragging on this long. It's crazy that this day and age an aggressive country can invade its peaceful neighbour and do what they do, with committing war crimes and killing civilians," said Demyan Hyworok, the chair of the charitable and educational trust for the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.
He said a rally marking the one-year anniversary is important to hold so that it stays in everyone's mind.
"Keep talking about this. (Russia) is counting on the fact that people will get apathy and move on to other things. It is not acceptable what is going on and we need to keep the pressure on the regime in Moscow and we need to keep holding events like this to pressure our government, to pressure other governments, to pressure everybody to give Ukraine the support it needs."
Since the war started, the Manitoba government said more than 17,000 Ukrainians have checked in at the provincial reception centre. It makes Manitoba one of the highest per-capita places for Ukrainian newcomers to settle in Canada.
“Manitoba continues to welcome newly arrived Ukrainians with open hearts and open arms,” Stefanson said in a release Friday. “Our ongoing support reflects the very finest of Manitoba traditions – caring, compassion and dedication – in helping those in need.”
One of those Ukrainians is Olga Fedorova. She came to Winnipeg from Muriapol, Ukraine last spring and now lives with her daughters who were in Canada before the war.
"In Ukraine, people are also friendly, but not like in Winnipeg," said Fedorova in an interview earlier in the day Friday.
She has a job in the city and said she is enjoying her new, but notes there are challenges, like learning English and also worrying about family back home. That's a sentiment shared by her daughters.
"It's hard when you read news about friends leaving cities or your family leaving and you are messaging them, 'Are you in danger? Are you safe?'" said Yuliia Fedorova.
While laying roots in their new home, the Fedorova family has faith in their homeland and thinks Ukraine will win the war.
The rally in Winnipeg was one of many scheduled to take place Friday, with 41 set to happen throughout Canada.
Despite the frigid temperatures, Hyworok said seeing the number of people showing support for Ukraine was fantastic to see.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Snowfall in B.C., extreme cold warnings in several provinces: What to expect heading into the weekend
Freezing temperatures are impacting several provinces across Canada, with more chilly weather on the way for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Lawsuit accuses B.C. government of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses the British Columbia government of 'sexism and genocide' over a decades-long practice of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization and abortions.
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
She's the only woman living on an island of convicted criminals
Surrounded by pine trees, Hotel Milena features frescoed ceilings, and holds 11 rooms with wooden furniture and a stunning sea view, as well as a large patio, where inmates serve evening drinks to guests, a restaurant and a bar.
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Regina
-
2 people found dead following fire in Moose Jaw, investigation ongoing
Two people are dead following a fire in Moose Jaw on Thursday.
-
'Sense of belonging:' Reintigration program has participants create woodworking projects
The Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RTSIS) hire project provides transitional employment, skill development, and training opportunities to those seeking positive lifestyle changes while engaged in reintegration and gang prevention phases.
-
Regina reverses $424 charge for clearing sidewalk for man living with disabilities
The City of Regina has reversed a hefty charge a man received after he was unable to properly remove snow off his sidewalk.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to accounting firm
Financial control of an embattled Saskatoon non-profit will be temporarily handed over to an accounting firm.
-
Saskatoon Ukrainians mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Last spring Iryna, and Davyd and Anfisa Titorenko fled to Canada after their home in Zhytomyr was attacked by the Russian military.
-
Saskatoon coach found not guilty of sexual assault
A Saskatoon softball coach was found not guilty of sexual assault stemming from accusations dating back to 2015.
Northern Ontario
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
-
Sudbury man arrested in connection with area thefts, assault
After asking for the public's assistance in locating a 33-year-old suspect in three thefts and a recent assault Friday, police have located and arrested the man.
Edmonton
-
This is what the Coliseum looks like today, and what you need to know about the redevelopment
The city allowed media cameras into the old Coliseum building one last time on Friday before the building is demolished.
-
Woman threatened with sexual violence during Facebook Marketplace sale: EPS
A 46-year-old man has been charged after threats of sexual violence against women, and police believe there may be other victims.
-
Vigil held in support of Ukraine at Alberta Legislature
Attendees, many of them University of Alberta students, held Ukrainian flags and brought candles to create an outline of the country's borders.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
Police issue arrest warrants for suspects in violent Milton, Ont. carjacking caught on video
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent carjacking that took place in a Milton, Ont. grocery parking lot earlier this week.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto again for 8 months
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
Calgary
-
A sombre anniversary: 1 year after Russian invasion, Calgarians gather to show solidarity with Ukraine
Nearly 1,000 people gathered at municipal plaza early Friday evening to show their support for those still facing deadly attacks and devastating conditions in Ukraine.
-
'A really dangerous recipe': Risk of avalanches in mountain parks amid new snow
Experts are warning outdoor enthusiasts they could be heading into dangerous conditions if they travel to Alberta's Rocky Mountains this weekend.
-
Milk River, Alta., man charged with multiple child pornography offences
Charges against the 38-year-old include making child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.
Montreal
-
'What makes us stronger': Ukrainians gather at Montreal vigil to mark one year since Russian invasion
One year after the invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of people gathered at a candlelight vigil in Montreal Friday evening to show solidarity with those who are fighting on the frontlines.
-
Meriem Boundaoui, 15, was 'innocent victim' in feud over parking spots, Crown alleges
A newly unsealed court document alleges that Meriem Boundaoui, the 15-year-old fatally shot in Montreal two years ago, was an 'innocent victim' in a dispute about parking spots.
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The Quebec man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute, in which he was found mentally able to participate in the case.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
-
'Ottawa is very cozy for me': Ukrainians grateful for new life after fleeing Russian invasion
Inna Savska and Katya Kolomiiets arrived in Canada a year ago. They came to Ottawa to stay with Anna Plugatyr and her family, the only relatives they have in Canada.
-
Overbrook building damaged by fire deemed unsafe for tenants to return, landlord says
The four-storey apartment building in Overbrook badly damaged in a fire this week has been declared unsafe, and tenants will not be able to access the building, the landlord says.
Atlantic
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
-
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. woman who reported car stolen shocked to find out it was towed without notice
A Cambridge, Ont. woman whose car disappeared around the time she was hospitalized for a medical emergency is glad she’s been able to get the vehicle back, but concerned it took a tow company contacting her two weeks later for her to find out what happened to it.
-
Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Police hockey tournament returns to Waterloo Region following pandemic pause
The 60th anniversary of the International Police Hockey Tournament has made its long-awaited return to the ice in Waterloo Region, following a pandemic absence that’s kept officers in uniform instead of lacing up the skates.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 injured in Vancouver explosion, firefighters say
Two people were treated for burns and lacerations after an explosion at the Marine Building in downtown Vancouver Friday evening, according to firefighters.
-
DoorDash halting deliveries in Metro Vancouver due to snowstorm
If you were hoping to ride out this weekend's snowstorm by staying in and ordering food for delivery, you may not be able to do so.
-
1 person airlifted to hospital in serious condition after single-vehicle collision on Abbotsford highway
One person has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford, which required police to close a section of Highway 1 to allow an air ambulance to land.
Vancouver Island
-
Firearm complaint prompts hold-and-secure orders at Colwood schools
Two schools were placed on temporary hold-and-secure protocols Friday after a group of young people were seen brandishing what appeared to be a gun at a bus stop in Colwood, B.C.
-
Victoria businesses holding 'cut-a-thon', rally to support homeless Indigenous people
Local businesses in Victoria are teaming up to raise money for the Aboriginal Coalition to Endless Homelessness (ACEH).
-
5 Vancouver Island First Nations may see land returned after negotiations with B.C., feds
Treaties between the provincial and federal governments and First Nations are considered one of the highest forms of reconciliation, and we're on the verge of seeing another one signed on Vancouver Island.