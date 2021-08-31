WINNIPEG -- Kelvin Goertzen has been named as the interim leader of Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party, and will be sworn in as interim premier on Wednesday.

The decision was made Tuesday evening by the Progressive Conservative caucus.

Goertzen will be replacing Brian Pallister, who is officially stepping down as premier on Wednesday.

Political scientist Chris Adams told CTV News it is unlikely the new interim premier will be making any big changes.

"Whoever is the interim leader serving as the premier would be stepping in without really having gone to the electorate," Adams said. "I doubt that person will be doing radically different things than what Premier Pallister had been doing."

Goertzen will remain in the role until a new leader is chosen on October 30.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

