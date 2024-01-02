Kenora residents left angry after city's giant Christmas tree cut down

The community in Kenora has been left in disbelief and anger after the city's giant Christmas tree was cut down over the weekend.

"A lot of people were very angry about the fact that something that sacred would fall to vandalism," Kenora's Mayor Andrew Poirier told CTV News.

According to the Kenora OPP, the northwestern Ontario city's Christmas tree was cut down sometime before 11 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Poirier said the Christmas tree has been a long-standing tradition in the city for about 90 years. He said this year's tree was donated by a community member out of their front yard.

He said city staff were at the site throughout the night and into the next day cleaning up the debris.

"There was broken lights off the tree and other ornaments that were smashed. So those all have to be replaced," he said.

"It's not necessarily a money thing, it's just the fact that someone would think that was something smart to do to something that a lot of people cherish."

The City of Kenora said in a post on Facebook that its members are extremely disappointed, disheartened and saddened. It urges people to contact OPP if they have any information about the 'unplanned tree removal.'

Poirier said since the vandalism, he has received calls from not only community members but people right across the country.

As for next year, he said he does not believe this will impact future plans for putting up another Christmas tree.

"I think that's the worst thing is to let someone ruin that for the whole community," he said. "I think that would be the wrong message to send, is that we give up. I think we forge forward and do it again, and hopefully something like this doesn't happen again."

The OPP tells CTV News the investigation is ongoing.