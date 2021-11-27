Kerri Einarson eliminated from Canada's Olympic curling trials after close loss to Krista McCarville

WINNIPEG -

After a three-way tie in Canada's Olympic curling trials, Krista McCarville has eliminated Manitoba's Kerri Einarson to move on to the semifinal match.

The tiebreaker game was the second of the day, with Kerri Einarson beating Casey Scheidegger Saturday morning.

McCarville had the higher tiebreaker seed based on cumulative last stone draw results, earning her a bye to the second tiebreaker.

It took until the fifth end for McCarville to open the scoring, earning a 1-0 lead.

Team Einarson came back in the sixth end with the first deuce of the game.

After another scoreless end, McCarville scored two in the eighth to make it 3-2.

Einarson blanked the ninth end to keep the hammer going into the tenth, only scoring one point to tie it after the final rock slid a little too far.

In the eleventh end, McCarville knocked two of Einarson's stones out of the house to win the game.

The final score of the match was 4-3 for McCarville.

McCarville will now go on to play Jennifer Jones in the semifinals Saturday evening.

Jones and top-seeded Tracy Fleury clinched playoff spots earlier in the competition.

The semifinal winner will meet Fleury on Sunday morning for the right to represent Canada at the Feb. 4-20 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

-With files from the Canadian Press