Kerri Einarson ousted in Tournament of Hearts, falls short of record fifth title

Kerri Einarson's bid for a record five straight Canadian women's curling championships ended Friday with a playoff loss to Kate Cameron.

Einarson fell 9-4 to Manitoba's Cameron to remain tied with Colleen Jones at four consecutive Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles.

Einarson's team from Manitoba's Gimli Curling Club was minus regular lead Briane Harris in Calgary.

Curling Canada announced hours before the opening draw Feb. 16 the organization was told Harris was ineligible to compete.

Neither the organization nor Einarson have provided further explanation. Alternate Krysten Karwacki drew in to play in Harris's absence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.