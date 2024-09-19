Kinew has highest approval rating of all Canadian premiers: poll

New polling shows Manitoba’s Wab Kinew continues to be the country’s most popular premier, garnering approval from two-thirds of the province’s respondents.

According to the Angus Reid Institute’s premier popularity poll released on Thursday, Kinew has a 66 per cent approval rating, making him the only premier with an approval rating above 50 per cent. Kinew has maintained 66 per cent approval since the last poll released in June.

When broken down further, the poll shows that 26 per cent of respondents strongly approve of Kinew, while 40 per cent moderately approve. Fifteen per cent said they moderately disapprove of the premier, 12 per cent responded that they strongly disapprove, and seven per cent said they aren’t sure.

Angus Reid conducted this online survey from Sept. 12 to 18 among a randomized sample of 3,985 Canadian adults. Of that number, 348 were from Manitoba.

The poll has a margin of error of plus-minus five per cent.

Facing criticism

This poll was released shortly after Kinew faced criticism for Mark Wasyliw’s removal from caucus.

Earlier in the week, CTV News Winnipeg reported Wasyliw was ousted after the NDP learned his business partner was working as Peter Nygard’s criminal defense lawyer.

Wasyliw then described the premier as a “toxic and dysfunctional leader,” saying that he has consistently stood up to Kinew over the years.

Kinew said he supports the decision to remove Wasyliw from caucus, adding that he always invites dissenting opinions.