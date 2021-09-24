Knocked over power pole prompts road closure in Winnipeg: police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are advising the public of a road closure on Friday morning caused by a knocked down power pole.
Westbound Roblin Boulevard is blocked from Jaymorr Drive to Grant Avenue due to the downed power pole at the corner of Roblin and Shenfield Roads. Police noted that the pole was knocked down on Thursday at around 11 p.m. by a driver attempting to avoid a deer,
According to Manitoba Hydro, the pole, which needed to be replaced, broke and brought down the power lines.
At approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, Hydro restored power to 312 customers and continues to work on reconnecting the lines to restore power for the remaining customers.
The estimated time for restoration is 11 a.m.
- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.
