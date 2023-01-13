Kyle Connor breaks 3rd-period tie, Jets beat Sabres 4-2
Kyle Connor broke a tie on a third-period breakaway in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Nikolaj Ehlers intercepted Rasmus Dahlin's pass and sent the puck to Connor, who sprinted up the ice and beat goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 7:19 to help give the Jets their sixth victory in seven games.
"(Luukkonen) was out pretty far," Connor said. "I just gave him kind of a little fake shot and he froze pretty good. Backhand, forehand, lost an edge, but I had him, so it worked out."
Dylan Samberg, Josh Morrissey, and Karson Kuhlman also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 39 saves.
"It was a great performance. He's been great all year," Connor said about Hellebuyck. "I think he's been great ever since he got into this league and he just continues to show, even after a night like in Detroit (six goals allowed in a 7-5 loss), that his confidence never wavers. He comes right back out and plays one of his best games of the year."
Victor Olofsson and Jost scored for Buffalo, and Luukkonen -- recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League earlier in the day -- made 23 saves. The Sabres have lost three in a row and four of six.
"Hellebuyck looked like a sumo wrestler with athleticism. He was good," Sabres coach Don Granato said. "He was big and solid, and we did have enough opportunity right down to the last one when they got their game-winning goal."
Jost tied it at 2 at 2:50 of the third period when he snapped a shot past Hellebuyck after a series of passes from Rasmus Dahlin and Olofsson.
"We're going to wake up tomorrow and get ready to go to Nashville to play there Saturday night," Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt said. "What happens, happens there, and we're going to get ready for the next one."
Connor followed with 21st goal of the season, and Kuhlman had an empty-net goal.
"He's a game-breaker with that speed," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "He made a really good play to get the breakaway. To give up the chances that we did and then come back and score, you talk about timely goals."
MAENALANEN RETURNS
Jets forward Saku Maenalanen returned after missing 16 games because of an upper-body injury. Forward David Gustafsson was placed on injured reserve to make room on the roster.
UP NEXT
Jets: At Pittsburgh on Friday night.
Sabres: At Nashville on Saturday night.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
Penalties for public servants who won't go back to office to be handled individually
The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting
As Russian troops wage a ferocious house-to-house fight for control of strongholds in eastern Ukraine, a parallel battle is unfolding in the top echelons of military power in Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin reshuffling his top generals while rival camps try to win his favour.
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
At Elvis' Graceland, fans visit to mourn Lisa Marie Presley
Fans who visited Graceland after the death of Lisa Marie Presley were distraught at the loss of Elvis Presley's only child, one of the last remaining living touchstones to the icon whose influence and significance still resonates more than 45 years after he himself suddenly passed away.
Virginia school searched 1st-grader's backpack before teacher was shot
Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought despite searching his bag, the school system's superintendent said.
Liberal minister says Canada needs more immigration, some worried about impacts on services
As Canada plans to significantly ramp up its immigration levels in the coming years, some policy experts are worried about potential effects on health care, housing and the labour market. But Immigration Minister Sean Fraser insists that Canada needs more newcomers to address labour shortages and demographic changes that threaten the country's future.
Regina
-
Here's how Star Blanket Cree Nation plans to investigate 2,000 ground anomalies near former residential school
Leaders of the Star Blanket Cree Nation are deciding how best to investigate the 2,000 anomalies found by ground penetrating radar searches around the site of its former residential school.
-
Over 1,025 grams of fentanyl found in drug trafficking investigation, Alberta man charged
Over 1,025 grams of fentanyl were seized following the completion of a drug trafficking investigation in Regina.
-
3 charged after early morning firearms incident: Regina police
Three men are facing charges after a firearms incident where shots were fired in the area of the 1300 block of Athol Street early Thursday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how Star Blanket Cree Nation plans to investigate 2,000 ground anomalies near former residential school
Leaders of the Star Blanket Cree Nation are deciding how best to investigate the 2,000 anomalies found by ground penetrating radar searches around the site of its former residential school.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect in 'violent assault' on One Arrow First Nation
RCMP in Wakaw is looking for a man injured in the police are describing a"violent assault" involving a gun at the One Arrow First Nation.
-
Warman, Sask. woman plans to invest, buy Skidoo after $100K Lotto 6/49 win
Kim Schneider thought she’d won a dollar on the November 5 Lotto 6/49 draw, until she took a second look and realized she missed some zeros.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma University prof suspended after accusations of sexual assaulting students
Algoma University says one of its professors is suspended after Sault police charged him with assault and sexual assault involving students.
-
Two found dead after fire in French River area, OPP investigating
Police are investigating after two people were found dead at the scene of a residential structure fire in the French River area, south of Sudbury, earlier this week.
-
Ontario man fined $200,000 for damaging endangered species habitat
A Chatham-Kent man has been ordered to pay a $200,000 fine after pleading guilty to damaging the habitat of three endangered species.
Edmonton
-
1 in custody, 1 still at large after home west of Edmonton destroyed by Molotov cocktail
One person has been arrested and police are searching for a second after one home was destroyed and another was damaged in two Molotov cocktail incidents on the Enoch Cree Nation earlier this week.
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal request by Edmonton nightclub promoter convicted of sexual assault
Convicted Edmonton rapist Matthew McKnight's appeal request was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday.
-
Elks re-sign veteran receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux
Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux re-signed with the Edmonton Elks on Friday for a one-year deal. Arceneaux will return for his second season in Edmonton and 11th in the CFL.
Toronto
-
Another Toronto home was almost fraudulently sold. This time the sale was stopped
Toronto police are investigating a second home in the city being sold by fake owners, but this time the sale was not completed.
-
Two suspects in murder of Markham woman arrested in Montreal
Two people wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Markham last month have been arrested in Montreal, police say.
-
Ontario to expand surgeries performed in private facilities, sources say
Senior provincial government sources say Ontario will perform thousands more surgeries in private facilities.
Calgary
-
Setting sentencing date for teen in Calgary police officer death delayed a month
There has been a delay in setting a sentencing date for a young man found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.
-
Calgary's film production jumps into high gear as new soundstages open for business
A boom in the film industry has led to an explosion of development in Calgary's film infrastructure and personnel.
-
Suspect in Airdrie gas station robbery sought by RCMP
Airdrie RCMP are requesting public assistance to help identify a suspect in a Thursday night robbery at a gas station in the Coopers Town Promenade.
Montreal
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
Fans brave snowstorm to get early access to Nike shoe inspired by Montreal bagel
Montrealers really like their bagels — and shoes — apparently. Scores of sneaker fans lined up in a snowstorm Friday morning just to get their hands on Nike's latest creation inspired by the Montreal icon — the bagel.
-
Winter storm warning in effect throughout Quebec, freezing rain for the Eastern Townships
A winter storm warning is in effect for the island, in addition to Laval, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Beauharnois and other regions in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Winter storm cancels school buses, disrupts travel in Ottawa
A winter storm warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for up to 25 cm of snow by late this afternoon.
-
'Our families need these answers:' One year after the Eastway Tank explosion
It's been one year since the lives of six families were tragically intertwined following a deadly explosion and fire at Eastway Tank in Ottawa's south end.
-
1,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa during the pandemic
One-thousand Ottawa residents have now died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic nearly three years ago.
Atlantic
-
School bus crashes as winter storm brings messy roads, closures to parts of the Maritimes
Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
Kitchener
-
Subdued scene in Port Dover for Friday the 13th biker rally
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
Disassembled firearm found behind Cambridge high school
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a disassembled firearm and ammunition were found in a bag near Preston High School.
-
Thieves flip 8 trucks at gravel pit outside Guelph, Ont. to get at catalytic converters
Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.
Vancouver
-
'I don't want to see another family go through what we went through': B.C. mother speaks out after son’s fatal overdose
A Richmond mother is opening up about the loss of her son who died in December following a long battle with mental illness and addition.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Langley prompts major emergency response
A major crash on Highway 1 in Langley, B.C., Friday morning has created chaos for commuters and triggered an emergency response.
-
Flood watches in effect across B.C. South Coast, raising avalanche concerns
It’s expected to be yet another wet day on B.C.’s South Coast with rainfall warnings and flood watches now in effect.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo restaurant loses hundreds after man swipes debit machine on camera
A restaurant owner in Nanaimo, B.C., is sending out a warning about a debit "skimming" attack it fell prey to on Sunday evening.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation to conduct burial survey after buying Port Alberni school site
A Vancouver Island First Nation is buying a former elementary school in Port Alberni, B.C., where it plans to conduct ground surveys in search of historic artifacts and burial sites.
-
B.C. to spread insecticide across Vancouver Island to curb spongy moths
The B.C. government plans to spray an insecticide across thousands of hectares of Vancouver Island in an attempt to keep invasive spongy moth populations down.