Kyle Connor scores in OT as Jets beat Blackhawks

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and defenseman Brenden Dillon, left, celebrate after their overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) and defenseman Brenden Dillon, left, celebrate after their overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Kyle Connor scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday night.

Connor got his 21st goal of the season from the right circle when his shot deflected off the skate of Chicago's Nick Foligno and past goalie Petr Mrazek.

Tyler Johnson scored for the Blackhawks with 43 seconds left to tie the score 2-2. Set up by Jason Dickinson's no-look pass, Johnson scored his 12th goal from the edge of a scrum with Mrazek on the bench for an extra attacker.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice in regulation, ending a 10-game goal-scoring drought with his 17th and 18th goals, as Winnipeg won for the fifth time in six games to tighten the standings atop the Central Division. The Jets improved to 35-15-5 to move into a tie with second-place Colorado and one point behind first-place Dallas. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves.

Colin Blackwell also scored for Chicago, which has lost 11 of 12 (1-9-2) and last in the NHL with 34 points. Seth Jones had two assists and Mrazek finished with 28 saves.

The Blackhawks have totaled just 26 goals in their last 18 games.

Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

