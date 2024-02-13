WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Lack of funding for public art in Winnipeg budget a 'mystery,' says Art Council

    Share

    The Winnipeg Arts Council said the City of Winnipeg’s new budget may mean the end of the public art program.

    According to the council, the line in the capital budget for public art, which provides funds for large installations, has been reduced to zero.

    Instead, $500,000 has been allocated to major downtown art institutions. Carol Phillips, executive director of the Winnipeg Arts Council, said this is a “bit of a mystery.”

    “At least the majors, as we understand, have not asked the city about that, nor contacted them about capital needs,” she said in an interview on Monday.

    Now, the council is looking for answers from the city, and plans to respond through the budget process.

    “We’re at the point of trying to understand what this all means and have contacted the city to ask for that background information because lots of people are contacting us,” Phillips said.

    Phillips acknowledged that the city is facing financial issues, but said that the funding that is allocated to the arts is less than 0.5 per cent of the city’s total budget.

    “It’s a small amount, relatively speaking,” she said. “What it means to others, is it means shrinkage, because there are recovery needs after COVID. The arts are still trying to pull things back together, still trying to get the audience back in the seats and into the galleries.”

    In a statement, the City of Winnipeg said it does not have capital spending for standalone public art projects in the proposed budget. However, it added that the city reserves a portion of major capital project budgets to fund public art related to the project.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News