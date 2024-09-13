Lancers, Giants dominate in WHSFL action

The second week of Winnipeg high school football continued Thursday with seven games on the gridiron.

In AAAA action, the Dakota Lancers cruised past the St. Paul’s Crusaders 38-1, and the Elmwood Giants stood tall against the Miles Mac Buckeyes with a 40-21 win.

The Vincent Massey Trojans downed the Kelvin Clippers 22-7, the Grand Park Pirates grabbed a 35-14 win over the Steinbach Regional Sabres, and the West Kildonan Wolverines outlasted the Sisler Spartans 23-16.

In the AAA division, the Fort Frances Muskies routed the Daniel McIntyre Maroons 55-0, and the Tec Voc Hornets stung the Dryden Eagles 23-2.

Eight more games are on the schedule Friday night including the Battle of Brandon between Crocus Plains Plainsmen and Vincent Massey Vikings.