Lancers shut out Trojans in high school football playoff action

Playoffs are underway in Winnipeg high school football. Friday's games saw two matchups in Division 1's Gustafson Conference take place at IG Field.

First, the Dakota Collegiate Lancers shut out Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Trojans, 28 – 0.

Then in the late game, the St. Paul's Crusaders beat the Oak Park raiders 22 – 13.

Next week's games will begin Wednesday, with the Sturgeon Heights Huskies taking on Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings.

As well on Wednesday, the Dryden Eagles face the Kildonan East Reivers.