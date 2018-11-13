

CTV Winnipeg





The westbound curb lane on the Red River Bridge along the south Perimeter Highway has been closed for an inspection.

According the province, the lane, which is next to the sidewalk, is being examined because of surface cracks in the concrete on the bridge’s deck.

The assessment will determine what repairs need to be made and how long it will take to reopen the lane.

The municipality, emergency services and the RCMP have been told about the inspection.