WINNIPEG -- Drivers should expect to see some delays in the area around the Pembina high-rise that caught fire Dec. 21.

A Southbound lane on Pembina Highway and the Bison Drive southbound turning lane have been closed due to hazardous conditions involving the scaffolding on the building.

There is concern some of the scaffolding could fall, which is leading to the lane closures.

Waverley West Ward Councillor, Janice Lukes provided details about the closure on her Facebook page. She said the scaffolding can’t be removed until engineers and site supervisors, along with SafeWork Manitoba, Safety and Health Committee ensure the site is safe and the top floor is okay to stand on.

She added, having the holiday schedule mixed in with all of this is leading to a delay for when everything can get done.

She said the lanes are expected to be re-opened by Jan. 7, if not sooner.