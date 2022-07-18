Large storm prompts evacuation of Ontario provincial park

A supercell storm has knocked down trees, damaged property and forced the evacuation and closure of a provincial park in northwestern Ontario.

In a statement, the Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls said an incident involving a supercell storm happened in the early morning hours Monday at Nestor Falls.

"Damages relating to high winds and downed trees were sustained," the statement reads. "The Fire Service and Ontario Provincial Police are currently responding to Emergency call outs."

The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls Fire and Rescue had been sent to Caliper Lake Provincial Park around 12:03 a.m. on Monday for damage to property caused by the weather. The park is an approximately 127-kilometre drive south of Kenora.

Police said no injuries have been reported as of Monday morning.

"Police were advised there were multiple trees down on campers, vehicles and blocking the road," police said.

OPP said Caliper Lake Provincial Park has been evacuated while damage in the area is assessed. The township said the park is closed until further notice.

Drivers are being asked to limit their travel in the Nestor Falls area as multiple trees and wires have been knocked down. The township said those experiencing an emergency should call 911.

