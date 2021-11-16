Large truck hits skywalk above Donald Street, crews to investigate damage

Crews work to repair damage caused after a garbage truck with its backend raised hit the skywalk above Donald Street in Winnipeg on Nov. 16, 2021. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg) Crews work to repair damage caused after a garbage truck with its backend raised hit the skywalk above Donald Street in Winnipeg on Nov. 16, 2021. (Source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories