Large truck hits skywalk above Donald Street, crews to investigate damage

WINNIPEG -

Donald Street at Portage Avenue has been closed after a large truck hit the skywalk Monday night.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said a privately owned truck that had been involved in overnight snow clearing hit the skywalk above Donald Street, causing damage.

Winnipeg police told CTV News that the crash happened around midnight when a truck was driving down Donald Street. Police said the back end of the truck was not lowered and hit the skywalk.

The damage caused after a garbage truck with its backend raised hit the skywalk above Donald Street in Winnipeg on Nov. 16, 2021. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/ CTV News Winnipeg)

A spokesperson for the city said the skywalk above Donald Street is closed to pedestrians, in addition to the sidewalks below.

"The City does not own this particular overhead walkway," the city spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

"The owner of the walkway has contacted a structural engineer and contractor to investigate the damage and start the repair process."

Winnipeg police cadets were on the scene Tuesday morning as crews worked to repair the damage.

The city spokesperson said there is no estimate for how long Donald Street and the skywalk above will remain closed.