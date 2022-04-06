Winnipeg -

Wednesday marks the last day to vote on CAA’s Worst Roads Campaign, and the organization says a surprising voting trend has already emerged.

The online engagement campaign invites the public to have its say on the province’s most problematic roadway, be it from congestion, potholes, or poor road signs.

Voting opened last month and is set to close Wednesday.

Heather Mack, CAA Manitoba manager of government and community relations said one early voting trend may come as a surprise to some city-dwellers.

“What may surprise Winnipeggers is so far, it's been highways and roads outside of the city dominating. So this is the last day for Winnipeggers to vote for those Winnipeg streets,” Mack told CTV News Winnipeg.

She said the trend could be prompted by more folks exploring different parts of the province due to the pandemic.

Currently in the lead - Mack said it looks like Provincial Road 307 in the Whiteshell, which finished second last year, may take the top prize this year. Highway 34 around the Austin, Man. area is also pulling in many votes.

“That's something that we will be raising with the Government of Manitoba, that we want to see more investments because in particular, the roads that we're seeing come to the top of the list are starting to trend up that way for a number of years,” Mack said.

Here in Winnipeg, Saskatchewan and Leila avenues are both popular answers, Mack said.

You can cast your vote by visiting CAA Manitoba’s website.