Lawes books Hearts ticket with 9-8 win over Peterson in Manitoba final
Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes defeated Beth Peterson 9-8 on Sunday to win the Manitoba women's curling championship and book her spot in the national championship next month in Calgary.
The Scotties Tournament of Hearts is scheduled for Feb. 16-25 at the WinSport Event Centre.
Lawes led 6-3 after five ends and secured the win when Peterson, also from Winnipeg, could manage only a single in the 10th end.
Clancy Grandy of Vancouver Curling Club won the B.C. women's curling championship on Sunday with an 11-3 victory over Corryn Brown of Kamloops.
Grandy gave up one in the first end, but scored five in the second and stole two in the third and one in the fourth and then coasted to the eight-end victory.
Selena Sturmay of Edmonton stole two in the 10th end to edge Kayla Skrlik of Calgary 6-5 to win the Alberta women's curling championship on Sunday.
The teams were tied 3-3 after six ends, Skrlik went ahead 5-3 in the eighth and Sturmay counted one in the ninth.
Danielle Inglis of Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club edged Carly Howard of Toronto's High Park Club 8-7 in 11 ends to win the Ontario women's provincial championship on Sunday.
King led 4-2 after five ends, but Howard scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh to go ahead 5-4. King tied it 5-5 in the eighth and Inglis scored a deuce in the ninth to go up 7-5. King scored two in the 10th to force the extra end.
Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay, Ont., defeated Krysta Burns of Sudbury, Ont., 6-4 to win the Northern Ontario women's curling championship on Sunday.
The teams were tied 2-2 after four ends, but McCarville scored a key deuce in the fifth and then held Burns to a single in the sixth. McCarville then scored singles in the seventh and eighth, held Burns to a single in the ninth and ran her out of rocks in the 10th.
Laurie St-Georges of Glenmore/Laval-sur-de-Lac defeated Noemie Verreault of Chicoutimi 8-4 to win the Quebec women's curling championship on Sunday.
St-Georges scored two in the third and fourth ends to go ahead 4-0. The teams traded deuces in the fifth and sixth ends, and St-Georges stole one in the seventh to go up 7-2. Verreault scored two in the eighth but after St-Georges counted one in the ninth the gloves came off for handshakes.
Jane Nicolina Wells DiCarlo of Charlottetown edged Amanda Colter 9-8 in 11 ends to win the P.E.I. women's curling championship. Power led 7-6 after eight ends, but DiCarlo scored twice in the ninth, allowed Power to tie it 8-8 in the 10th, then won it with a single in the extra end.
Stacie Curtis of St. John's defeated Heather Strong, also of St. John's 11-8 in the final of the Newfoundland and Labrador women's provincial final. Curtis scored four points in the ninth end to erase an 8-7 deficit.
HOG LINES: The men's national championship, the Montana's Brier, is scheduled for March 1-10 at Regina's Brandt Centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2024.
