Business owners want to see temporary retail theft initiative be made permanent
Small business owners want to see a temporary program that helps combat retail theft be made permanent.
The $1.9 million initiative was started by the provincial government by funding police overtime to beef up their presence in Osborne, the downtown and the West End.
Cobra Collectibles Shop on Sargent Avenue offers a wide variety of video games, toys, comics, and candy.
Along with the items for sale, they have other accessories that aren't – security cameras, monitors, and mirrors – all to help with retail theft.
"They just come in, they grab stuff, they run out. (They're) too quick for us to stop," said co-owner Kailyn Gregorash.
Gregorash said things had become so bad that they even locked up the drink fridge.
"I don't even know how many thousands (of dollars) a month it's costing."
However, she said the situation has been getting better, all because police officers are making the rounds, looking in on her store and others more frequently.
"They check in how the last couple of days have been, if we've noticed anything outside or in the store. Sometimes they'll ask us for some video feeds."
While the retail theft initiative is a temporary measure, Gregorash hopes it continues.
"It shows that they respect us and want to protect us and want to see us thrive. So yeah, we'd love to see this be a permanent fixture."
Premier Wab Kinew is leaving the door open to making it a permanent program.
"If we hear from the police service, the city, and our partners that we should keep going with this retail theft initiative, then we'll be listening to that," said Kinew during an interview with CTV News Winnipeg.
Kinew noted, however, that the government must consider concerns around burnout and morale with all the overtime hours officers are working.
Coun. Markus Chambers – who is the chair of the police board – has the same concern. He would like to see the program become permanent but feels overtime is not a sustainable way.
He believes the answer may be more officers.
"We have to look at different revenue models and what that looks like in terms of supporting more officer compliments," said Chambers.
Kinew said a new graduating class of officers is coming on board and that the new hires could help combat retail theft while the current initiative acts as a bridge until then.
Talk around retail safety comes on the eve of a summit in Winnipeg to address retail safety and security.
It is set for Friday at the RBC Convention Centre and is being hosted by the Retail Council of Canada.
There are 400 attendees registered, including police from across the province, prosecutors, small and large businesses and private security firms. Mayor Scott Gillingham and Kinew are set to speak at the event.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians support expansion of Old Age Security benefits: Nanos survey
Amid new polling indicating most Canadians support boosting Old Age Security (OAS) benefits by 10 per cent for seniors aged 65 to 74, a former Liberal finance minister and former Bank of Canada governor are warning the government not to pursue the policy change.
BREAKING Los Angeles prosecutors to review new evidence in Menendez brothers' 1996 murder conviction
Prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing new evidence in the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez to determine whether they should be serving life sentences for killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion more than 35 years ago, the city's district attorney said Thursday.
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
'You were innocent': Judge acquits Manitoba man 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted. Clarence Woodhouse was found guilty in 1974 of fatally beating and stabbing a restaurant worker in downtown Winnipeg.
Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair-and-makeup artist
A woman who says she worked as a hair-and-makeup stylist for Garth Brooks alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that he raped her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2019.
Mixed verdict for 3 Memphis officers convicted in Tyre Nichols' fatal beating
Three former Memphis police officers were convicted Thursday in the 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, but were acquitted of the harshest charges they faced for a death that sparked national protests and calls for broad changes in policing.
Melania Trump says she supports abortion rights, putting her at odds with the GOP
Melania Trump revealed her support for abortion rights Thursday ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir, exposing a stark contrast with her husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, on the crucial election issue.
Defence minister says Israel has right to defend itself in 'proportional way'
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Israel has the right to defend itself in 'a calibrated and proportional way' following Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on Tuesday.
Breast cancer patient says she had to lie to get a mammogram in Ontario
When an Ontario doctor refused to sign off on a mammogram for 38-year-old Sidra Lone, the mother of four says she was left with no choice but to lie.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Pedestrian dies following collision with vehicle in Regina
A man has died in hospital from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle on Monday.
-
'A perfect storm': Sask. nurses rally for action on staffing shortages, hospital overcrowding
Hundreds of Saskatchewan nurses and their supporters rallied outside the legislative building on Thursday calling for action to ongoing staffing shortages and hospital overcrowding around the province.
-
Sask. expecting first widespread frost of fall tonight: ECCC
Saskatchewan is expecting its first widespread frost of the season Thursday night and Friday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's largest hospital hits crisis point as overstuffed ER runs out of stretchers and oxygen
Staff at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital (RUH) are calling for systemic changes just two days after its emergency room was more than three times above its capacity.
-
Staff make major seizure of meth, cannabis and cell phones at Saskatchewan Penitentiary
Staff at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert seized a sizeable load of contraband on Monday, according to the federal correctional service.
-
'A perfect storm': Sask. nurses rally for action on staffing shortages, hospital overcrowding
Hundreds of Saskatchewan nurses and their supporters rallied outside the legislative building on Thursday calling for action to ongoing staffing shortages and hospital overcrowding around the province.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton hot tub repairman facing 46 charges after fraud investigation
An Edmonton hot tub repairman who was the subject of a previous CTV News Edmonton report has been charged with fraud.
-
Police shut down 'major fentanyl operation' in northern Alberta
Police started searching a rural property north of Edmonton on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a suspected drug manufacturing lab.
-
Blackfalds woman arrested after search yields 6 guns, cocaine and cash
A woman has been arrested after a search of a Blackfalds home turned up six guns and more than half a pound of cocaine.
Calgary
-
'People will suffer': Albertans express concerns over province's new regional victim services model
Alberta rolled out a new regional model for victim services this week, prompting concerns from Albertans who've utilized the program.
-
'Shattered my world': Calgary cop demoted after sharing sex video of fellow officer
A Calgary police officer has been demoted of seniority in rank for a year after filming and sharing a video of him having sex with a fellow officer without her consent, with other members of the Calgary Police Service.
-
Pharaoh Lake area closed to public after bear found eating carcass of another bear
A dead bear, the appearance of more bears and then one of those bears eating the dead bear have led Parks Canada to shut down a sizeable bit of Banff backcountry.
Toronto
-
'My son deserves to rest peacefully:' Mother of 2019 homicide victim appeals for information
The mother of a man who was shot and killed in Etobicoke five years ago is pleading for information that could help solve the case as police announce a new $5,000 award.
-
JUST IN
JUST IN 13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto’s west end
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 54-year-old man in Toronto’s west end earlier this week.
-
Man charged with murder in deaths of ex-girlfriend and her mother in Courtice
A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her mother in Courtice earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
Trial running of Trillium Line LRT to begin Oct. 7
Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar says the 21-day trial running period for the north-south Trillium Line LRT will begin Oct. 7, meaning the line could open to the public as soon as mid-November.
-
Police charge Ottawa business, restaurant owner with sexual assault
A 37-year-old Ottawa business owner is facing charges after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while applying for a job, according to police.
-
Most Canadians want employers to be flexible on hybrid work arrangements in the future, survey finds
Most Canadians want employers to be flexible on hybrid work policies in the future, saying work-from-home arrangements enhance employee productivity and well-being, according to a new survey.
Montreal
-
Man found dead with signs of violence on his body in Sherbrooke
A 21-year-old man was found lifeless in Sherbrooke, in the Eastern Townships, on Thursday afternoon.
-
Rent for a 2-bedroom in Montreal could hit $4,325 in eight years: study
A new study out of Montreal's Concordia University found that, if policies and trends remain unchanged, a two-bedroom in Montreal will cost $4,325 per month, a similar unit in Toronto will cost $5,600 and one in Vancouver will be around $7,750 within eight years.
-
Former West Island teacher sentenced to 2 years for sexually abusing students
A former West Island teacher was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for sexually abusing two of his students who were minors in the 80s and 90s.
Atlantic
-
Federal fisheries officers refusing duties because of violence on the water in N.S.
Federal fisheries officers in Nova Scotia say they're refusing some enforcement duties because of threats to their safety, as they await Ottawa's response to their complaints.
-
Woman dead, N.B. RCMP looking for driver after alleged hit-and-run in St. Stephen
Police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled the scene in St. Stephen, N.B.
-
P.E.I. mobile home park tells residents to buy their lot or move out
More than a hundred people living in a mobile home park in Summerside, P.E.I., have been told to pay up or move out.
Vancouver
-
1 dead, 2 rescued after floatplane crash in B.C.
One person is dead after a floatplane carrying three people crashed Wednesday evening in a remote inlet on British Columbia's central coast.
-
Pit bulls in B.C. pet mauling tested positive for meth, cocaine, says city
The City of Kamloops says three pit bulls involved in a deadly attack on another dog last month tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine and it wants the animals put down.
-
B.C. Conservatives vow to embrace single-use plastics, including straws
The B.C. Conservatives have made embracing single-use plastics – including straws – part of the party's 2024 election platform.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead, 2 rescued after floatplane crash in B.C.
One person is dead after a floatplane carrying three people crashed Wednesday evening in a remote inlet on British Columbia's central coast.
-
Pit bulls in B.C. pet mauling tested positive for meth, cocaine, says city
The City of Kamloops says three pit bulls involved in a deadly attack on another dog last month tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine and it wants the animals put down.
-
30 tonnes of chemicals seized in B.C. destined for drug production: RCMP
Mounties in British Columbia say they've seized more than 30 tonnes of chemicals that investigators believe were to be used in the production of methamphetamine.
Kelowna
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
-
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
-
Officer's fatal shooting of Kamloops suspect was 'necessary and reasonable' use of force, IIO finds
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Northern Ontario
-
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Crime scene fingerprint matched Sudbury murder suspect, court hears
A fingerprint found on a detergent bottle at the crime scene matched second-degree murder suspect Felicity Altiman, a Sudbury court heard Thursday.
-
Sault murder suspect allowed out of prisoner's box to sit next to lawyer
A man charged with first-degree murder in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., doesn't have to sit in the prisoner's box when his trial begins next month, a judge with the Superior Court of Justice has ruled.
Barrie
-
Local hospital under scrutiny after review highlights concerns over leadership, quality of care
Governance, leadership, quality of care, operations, and financial performance are all concerns highlighted in a final report from an investigation into Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston.
-
Man, 62, charged with stealing $60K in materials from employer
A 62-year-old man has been charged after police received a report about an employee stealing over $60,000 worth of materials from a Huntsville business.
-
'This was a crime of passion,' Closing submissions in Barrie murder trial
Closing submissions are underway on Thursday in the case of a Barrie man on trial for the death of a young mother 30 years ago.
Kitchener
-
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Ontario father demands accountability after autistic son’s arrest for assault
A Cambridge, Ont. father wants answers after his adult son, who has autism, was arrested and charged with assault after an encounter with a jogger.
-
False fire alarm calls could result in penalties under new Waterloo bylaw
Property owners in Waterloo could face a fine if their fire alarm isn’t reset within 45 minutes of crews arriving on scene.
London
-
London politician seen drinking beer during city council meeting
Coun. Sam Trosow admits he can’t be certain if it was a beer or a non-alcohol beer that he can be seen drinking during last week’s council meeting.
-
Overdose death puts London safe consumption site under further scrutiny
At least one city councillor has said that she’d like to see the province investigate after a person died following an overdose at London’s safe consumption site Tuesday.
-
London Food Bank Thanksgiving drive focuses on young people in need
The 36th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive kicked off Thursday with the goal of helping young families and children that face food insecurity issues in our community.