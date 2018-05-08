Mayor Brian Bowman says the city can't file a lawsuit over deficiencies with the downtown police headquarters building.

Bowman said the contract signed to build the headquarters prevents the city from suing the contractors responsible for construction.

He also said the contract was done by lawyers outside the city hired by the previous administration.

Bowman said it's clear taxpayers' interests were not paramount by taking away the city's ability to sue. He said instead the city will go to arbitration.

Bowman has reiterated his request for the province to call a public inquiry into the file.

The police service has had to deal with several problems including water leaks, electrical and heating issues.

The project was more than $80 million over budget and is the subject of an RCMP probe. In court documents, Mounties allege the city was the victim of a multi-million-dollar fraud.

The allegations have not been proven in court.