WINNIPEG -- A man from Leaf Rapids is dead and one woman has been arrested after a fatal stabbing Wednesday morning.

Manitoba RCMP said officers were called to reports of a stabbing at a residence on Mukasew Bay in Leaf Rapids. When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive 23-year-old man inside. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A woman, also from the Leaf Rapids area, was arrested in relation to the incident. RCMP said the woman has not been charged with anything, but was not able to provide further information at this time.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Leaf Rapids RCMP, along with the Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Services, are investigating.

Leaf Rapids is located about 157 kilometres northwest of Thompson.