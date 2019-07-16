

The Winnipeg Youth Chorus’ vocals got a boost recently when the group performed in a Cape Breton mine shaft.

The choir performed a rendition of “Lean on Me” at the Cape Breton Miners’ Museum during its tour of the Maritimes and it’s making a mark on social media.

The video of the group singing in the mine shaft has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

In a post on Facebook, the group called the experience “pretty cool.”