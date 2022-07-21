Learning about Indigenous life in Manitoba before European settlers arrived
Learning about Indigenous life in Manitoba before European settlers arrived
Archaeologists are busy in southwestern Manitoba this week - uncovering findings of Indigenous life in Canada before the European settlers came.
It's part of a multi-year investigation about pre-contact Indigenous farming at the Pierson wildlife management area south of Melita, Man.
Artifacts such as tools made from the bones of animals like bison were found there in 2018. Since then, the area has been an archeological discovery site.
Brandon University anthropology professor and project director Mary Malainey says archeologists have had an interest in the area between Gainsborough creek and Antler River for quite some time.
“Those two areas basically bracket a zone which is chock full of archeological remains that have been known about and studied for over a hundred years,” she said.
Brandon University says the team’s Indigenous engagement liaison has contacted First Nations communities in the region about the project. Some bison and elk bones have been uncovered at the site, as well as evidence of a hearth which would have been used for cooking food and keeping warm.
Malainey says there are indications of farming that would have occurred in the area, as well as habitation, “there’s a lot of earthworks in this area, that’s a sign of permanency. And some of the artifacts that were found in this area had designs on it that showed connections with agriculturalists.”
The dig team includes students from both Brandon University and the University of Manitoba. U of M student Caleb Cantelon is excited to be a part of it.
“This is an incredibly important and interesting archaeological site because it’s the second ever agricultural site in Manitoba,” he said.
Brandon University student Joel Firman says the project has solidified his career path.
“Being able to work on this site has really reaffirmed that I want to be an archaeologist once I’m done my studies,” he said. “It’s really nice to be able to come out here and really put your hands on history and put into practice what I’ve been studying for the last several years of my life.”
The Manitoba Archaeological Society is offering tours this weekend for anyone wanting to see the discoveries up close and learn more about them.
The public tours run at 10:00 a.m. and noon, from July 22 to 25, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Jan. 6 probe: Irate Trump demanded to join, not call off mob
The House Jan. 6 committee readied for Thursday night's prime-time hearing a 'minute by minute' accounting of Donald Trump's actions during the grisly Capitol attack, which he did nothing to stop but instead "gleefully" watched on television at the White House.
EXCLUSIVE | Feds to freeze funding to national gymnastics organization after open letter
The federal government will freeze funding for Gymnastics Canada, a move that comes after more than 500 gymnasts signed an open letter alleging abuse the national organization failed to protect them from.
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
Trudeau says with Russia weaponizing energy, Canada looking at how to supply Europe
Amid European countries being asked to cut their gas use in the face of ongoing uncertainty around energy supply from Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's been in talks for months with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about 'how Canada can be a solution.'
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada's plan to host a third leadership debate in August may be crumbling, with one candidate refusing to attend and another mulling whether it's really necessary.
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
Inuit seek Pope's help to return accused priest from France
Inuit people will press Pope Francis to help return a retired Roman Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse to face charges in Canada, a former political leader in the country's North said.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province and territory
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto’s east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident a few hours later.
Regina
-
'I’m scared to get old here': Residents fear for the future of healthcare in eastern Sask.
Residents in the community of Canora are seeing the strain on their healthcare system.
-
Man accused of killing Sask. Mountie will stand trial for 1st-degree murder
A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder.
-
Here's why emergency weather alerts seem to be triggered everywhere
Environment and Climate Change Canada said there is a method to the emergency weather alerts.
Saskatoon
-
'Very disappointed': Humboldt Broncos families react after parole granted for driver in fatal crash
A family affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy says they are disappointed after parole was granted for the semi-truck driver responsible for the fatal crash.
-
Omicron variants leading increase of COVID-19 activity in Saskatchewan
The Government of Saskatchewan is reporting an increase in COVID-19 activity compared to the previous reporting period.
-
Sask. doctors call epidural shortage 'distressing,' but say alternatives are available
Physicians in Saskatoon are assuring the public about alternative pain medications available in light of the epidural catheter kit shortage.
Northern Ontario
-
Pride party hits North Bay beach
So far, more than 50 tickets have been sold for the beach party at Shapogesich Beach on Saturday night. the event is being hosted by North Bay Pride.
-
Northern Ontario mining company identifies new method for capturing carbon
Canada Nickel, a mining company hoping to develop the Crawford deposit between Timmins and Cochrane, says it's identified a new method to capture CO2 emissions
-
Laurentian president stepping down as university nears end of insolvency process
Laurentian University president Dr. Robert Haché is retiring, the school announced Thursday evening.
Edmonton
-
Road closures, transit delays: What Edmontonians need to know about the 'once-in-a-generation' Papal visit
Edmontonians are being asked to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for their commutes next week as Pope Francis arrives in the city as part of the Catholic Church's efforts toward reconciliation with Indigenous people.
-
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton shooting suspect could be in Calgary, police say
Police are looking for Isaiah Cote Soffels, 19, in connection with a shooting in west Edmonton earlier this month.
Toronto
-
Ontario family may have to cancel $35,000 safari because they can't get passports
An Ontario woman says she's devastated at the thought of being forced to cancel her family's $35,000 trip due to delays acquiring passports for her two sons, especially after she followed all the rules.
-
Toronto council asks province for more autonomy as Ford mulls 'strong mayor' system
Toronto City Council will formally ask the Ford government to hand it greater control and autonomy over a number of matters as the province considers handing the mayor more executive authority.
-
This is how much money you need to make to afford a house in Toronto
New data is revealing how much money Toronto residents need to make in order to afford to purchase a home in the city.
Calgary
-
Man in hospital after possible drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary
A man is recovering in hospital tonight after he was shot in what police say was a daytime drive-by in northeast Calgary.
-
UCP leadership hopefuls wait for party candidacy approval
The race for the UCP's top job is heating up, and it's expected to get even hotter as the summer goes on.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton shooting suspect could be in Calgary, police say
Police are looking for Isaiah Cote Soffels, 19, in connection with a shooting in west Edmonton earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Young children in Quebec eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
Young children in Quebec will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination next week, the province announced Thursday.
-
Fewer Quebecers in favour of COVID-19 measures despite rising cases, study shows
As the seventh wave of COVID-19 hits the province, 50 per cent of Quebecers say they support bringing back the mask mandate, according to the latest study by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI).
-
Two seriously injured after collision on Highway 50
Two people were seriously injured after a collision between two vehicles on Highway 50 in the town of Brownsburg-Chatham in the Laurentians Thursday evening.
Ottawa
-
Video shows city of Ottawa pickup crash into an SUV, narrowly miss woman and children walking on sidewalk
Ottawa police are investigating a collision involving three vehicles on Bridelewood Drive at Huntings End Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say one of the vehicles involved was a marked city of Ottawa pickup truck.
-
Ottawa's top doctor concerned about current wave of COVID-19 in the capital
Ottawa's top doctor is expressing concern about the levels of COVID-19 in the community, and is urging people to "reassess and adapt" their behaviours to the situation during the seventh wave of the pandemic.
-
Popular splash pad in Eganville, Ont. causing concerns for the town's water supply
The mayor of Bonnechere Valley says taps at homes in Eganville, Ont. are seeing a drop in water pressure due to usage of the splash pad.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Humidex soars into 40s for parts of the Maritimes
A jump in both temperature and humidity has led to humidex values in the Maritimes.
-
Halifax police locate truck driver after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police say they have located the driver and truck involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Lisa Banfield’s testimony wasn’t enough
There is no doubt Lisa Banfield was a victim of her long-time common-law spouse, the mass murderer Gabriel Wortman. But tragically, Ms. Banfield is but one of his many, many victims.
Kitchener
-
Some staff not receiving EI payments after cyber breach at Waterloo Region District School Board
As Waterloo Region District School Board attempts to restore its IT system after what it’s calling “cyber incidents,” CTV News has learned the breach is causing some staff and support workers to not get paid.
-
Grand River Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to staffing shortages
Grand River Hospital says 120 of its staff members are currently off work due to COVID-19, and as a result, they've been forced to close one of their operating rooms and postpone some elective surgeries.
-
Council approves self-cleaning washroom at Elora park
A new public washroom will be installed at Hoffer Park in Elora which can automatically clean and disinfect itself after each use. But not everyone is excited about the decision by Centre Wellington's council.
Vancouver
-
Former Canuck Jake Virtanen takes the stand at B.C. sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen has taken the stand at his British Columbia Supreme Court trial, after his defence lawyer finished cross-examination of the woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2017.
-
Fitbit for cows, automatic feed machines: How B.C. aims to be a leader in agritech
The province is investing up to $6.5 million over three years and Ottawa up to $10 million dollars over five to launch the B.C. Centre for Agritech Innovation this fall at Simon Fraser University's Surrey campus.
-
Man wanted in Chinatown assault re-arrested, Vancouver police say
The man wanted B.C.-wide in the case of a mother and toddler assaulted in Vancouver's Chinatown on July 9 is back in custody, Vancouver police said Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Alberta ultra-marathoner breaks record for fastest run across Canada in 68 days
An Alberta ultra-marathoner has broken the record for fastest run across the country.
-
RCMP release photo of Nanaimo shooting suspect
Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man believed to have shot another man in early July.
-
Police seek man who may be 'armed and dangerous' following theft of gun and car on Vancouver Island
West Shore RCMP are searching for a man and a stolen vehicle following several incidents across the South Island.