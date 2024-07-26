Liberal candidate named in Elmwood-Transcona byelection

The federal Liberals have officially named their candidate for the Elmwood-Transcona byelection.

On Thursday, it was announced that teacher and union leader Ian MacIntyre would be on the ballot.

In a Facebook post, McIntyre said he is honoured and hopes to build more homes, strengthen public healthcare and create a better future.

The Elmwood-Transcona seat was left vacant after NDP MP Daniel Blaikie resigned to work for the Manitoba NDP government.

Leila Dance is the NDP candidate in the byelection and Colin Reynolds is representing the Conservatives.