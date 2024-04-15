Lights, camera, action! Extras Casting Underway for Ke Huy Quan movie in Winnipeg

If you’ve ever felt the allure of Hollywood and wanted to be in a big-budget movie your time to shine is now.

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan is currently shooting a new movie right here in Winnipeg.

Titled ‘With Love,' the action film is reportedly about a realtor’s former life as a mobster catching up to him.

The movie began production earlier this month and Kari Casting is currently seeking extras.

So far, extras casting director, Kari Rieger, says Winnipeggers are hankering for a chance to join in on the action.

“Community response on our recent casting calls have been overwhelming both from applicants and shares. Winnipeggers are definitely excited about the possible on-set opportunities,” said Rieger.

The latest casting call featured on the company’s Facebook page notes it’s looking for non-union background actors, ages 20 to 60, to play “neighbours with a vehicle” for an Apr. 25 shoot.

Another post is about needing a “Caucasian 20-40 year-old male with a dark brown full head of hair…6’3 to 6’5.”

If you don’t fit the bill for either notice, don’t fret. There are more submission opportunities coming.

“We will be filming until May 21, and there will definitely be a lot more casting calls out in the next few days. We have upcoming days in the end of this month, and beginning of May, that will require a large number of extras on set," said Rieger.

As for what other ‘types’ the company is looking for, the production is still shrouded in a veil of secrecy.

“Unfortunately, we can't put out details yet as we are awaiting production approval,” said Rieger.

If you’re interested in applying, the casting company says your best bet is to follow its Kari Casting Page on Facebook in order to make sure you don’t miss out on specific casting calls.