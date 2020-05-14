WINNIPEG -- Long lineups at a COVID-19 community testing centre in Winnipeg marked the first day of expanded testing criteria.

On Thursday, community COVID-19 testing sites across Manitoba began accepting self-referrals. Under the expanded testing criteria set out by Shared Health, anyone with symptoms – even if they are mild – can be tested for the virus.

Manitobans no longer need to call Health Links to get a referral before heading to a testing site. If they meet the testing criteria using the online screening tool, they can go directly to a designated testing site.

There are currently 16 testing sites throughout the province. Locations and hours for these sites can be found online.

The province said on Wednesday, 306 laboratory tests were performed at the Cadham Provincial Laboratory, bringing the total number of tests completed in Manitoba since early February to 32,244.