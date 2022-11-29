Linebacker Adam Bighill signs extension with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill displays championship rings to members of the media after arriving at Regina International Airport, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill displays championship rings to members of the media after arriving at Regina International Airport, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island