Liquor Mart employees go on strike amid contract negotiations
Workers with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) have walked off the job for one day amid ongoing contract negotiations.
Employees with the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) went on strike on Wednesday at 7 a.m., saying that the government refused to give them a fair and reasonable deal. The strike action begins with a one-day, province-wide walkout.
The walkout involves all workers from public Liquor Marts, including those at the liquor distribution centre and supporting business operations.
Following Wednesday’s walkout, members will refuse all overtime. Further actions will be announced if a deal cannot be reached.
MBLL said it has contingency plan in place. In a statement on its website, the Crown corporation said it continues to bargain in good faith and has an upcoming bargaining date scheduled on Friday.
“Collective bargaining sets a foundation for workplace relations. It also provides opportunities for the employer and employees to make mutually beneficial improvements to employment terms,” MBLL said.
“We recognize that uncertainty during bargaining can impact our relationships with colleagues, customers, and business partners and so we remain committed to coming to a timely resolution at the bargaining table.”
The MGEU represents about 1,400 MBLL employees.
