

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: The Salvation Army Christmas Campaign will be returning to Manitoba Liquor Marts – for this year at least.

In November, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries told CTV News that charities were no longer permitted to solicit customers at any Liquor Mart locations, a decision that was prompted by customer complaints. The Crown agency noted that the complaints weren’t directed at one organization in particular.

But after Salvation Army said it was over $200,000 shy of its fundraising goal earlier this week, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries made an exception.

Salvation Army spokesperson Rob Kerr said last year the charity raised $35,000 from liquor store donations.

So far a Christmas kettle was spotted in at least one Liquor Mart, and Kerr expects to see more next week.

EARLIER: Liquor Mart shoppers will no longer hear the bells of Christmas kettles ringing in store during the holiday season.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries confirmed to CTV News that charities are no longer allowed to solicit customers for donations at any Liquor Mart locations. A spokesperson for the Crown agency said the decision was prompted by customer complaints and notes the complaints were not directed at one organization in particular.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries is now working on corporate guidelines on soliciting donations to ensure a consistent approach is taken across all charitable organizations.

“Currently, there is no program that allows other groups the same access the Salvation Army has had to our customers for fundraising purposes,” said Susan Harrison, communications officer for Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries, in an email.

Harrison said the agency will be supporting the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign through their coin box program during the month of December. Salvation Army’s countertop mini kettles will be open for donations at multiple tills in the Liquor Mart locations that previously hosted the kettle campaign.