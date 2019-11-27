WINNIPEG -- The Liquor Mart that was closed when three employees were assaulted – including one who had to be taken to hospital – has reopened with beefed up security, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said Wednesday.

A secure, controlled door was already under construction at the Tyndall Market location when a suspect assaulted three people on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

In announcing construction is complete, Liquor and Lotteries said customers who arrive will be locked out of the store by an inner door, until their valid photo ID is scanned.

As CTV News Winnipeg reported last week, minors will no longer be allowed inside.

