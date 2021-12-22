Liquor Marts, Winnipeg casinos giving out KN95 masks to customers

During your next trip to the liquor store in the coming days, you could end up coming out with more than just a six-pack.

Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services, announced Wednesday that the province is partnering with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) to make KN95 masks available to customers at Winnipeg casinos and Manitoba Liquor Marts.

In the tweet, Helwer said the reason for the partnership is an attempt to help Manitobans protect themselves from the Omicron variant.

A spokesperson for MBLL confirmed one pack of KN95 masks is available, free of charge, per customer, while supplies last.

The province said some liquor stores have already received masks, while Liquor Marts outside of Winnipeg are expected to receive masks after Christmas.

MBLL said masks will be handed out at the point of sale, or at the door if a customer is unable to enter the store due to controlled entrance requirements (age, lack of ID, etc).

Masks will be available at Club Regent Casino and McPhillips Station Casino from security personnel, but they won't be available at Shark Club Gaming Centre.

People are advised to call ahead to their store or casino to see if masks are available to avoid delays or frustration.

The masks will be handed out until January 2, 2022.