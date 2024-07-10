Little free blockbuster set up in Winnipeg

One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.

A.J. Ongenae has set up the city’s first free Blockbuster box on Kimberley Avenue. The library includes a Blockbuster sign, blue lighting and DVDs with custom labels.

“They’re all custom cases except for the new donations,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

“Anyone who comes and leaves a movie, I will look and see what it is and then I’ll make up a label and put it in there.”

Ongenae said he got the idea for the little free Blockbuster after seeing other similar versions online.

He noted that his little Blockbuster offers a wide variety of movies, including Road Trip, Taxi, Star Wars and Billy Madison.

To take part, all you have to do is come by, pick up a movie and return it. You can also donate a DVD if you can.

“There are no locks on it, just any time you want to come by,” he said. “Lights are on right now all the time.”

The Blockbuster box includes a wide variety of DVDs. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)

Ongenae said he was a big fan of Blockbuster, and hopes this new trend will catch on in Winnipeg.

“I just think it’s a great idea,” he said. "When it first caught my eye on YouTube, I was like, ‘Okay, I need to do this.’ That was it. So I hope somebody else sees this and makes their own.”

Though Ongenae’s version shares many similarities with the original Blockbuster, he said his doesn’t involve a membership card or late fees.