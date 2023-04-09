Living Green garden show brings Winnipeg green thumbs together

Living Green, a three-day event featuring local gardening vendors, wrapped up at Red River Exhibition Place on Sunday, April 9th 2023. Living Green, a three-day event featuring local gardening vendors, wrapped up at Red River Exhibition Place on Sunday, April 9th 2023.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Attacks in Ukraine continue amid Easter pleas for peace

Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island