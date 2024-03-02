Loaded handguns recovered after bar fight

Winnipeg police recovered two loaded handguns following an incident early Saturday morning.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to an establishment on Arlington Street near Logan Avenue for reports of a fight between several people – some believed to be armed.

Two men ran away when police arrived. One was arrested after a short foot pursuit. The second suspect was arrested in a yard on Pacific Avenue. The WPS Air 1 helicopter was deployed to help locate him.

The WPS said officers found loaded Glock handguns near each of the suspects at the time of their arrests. Police also seized cocaine, cash and cell phones.

No shots were fired during the incident.

Two men, 32 and 29, are facing weapons charges including possession of a prohibited firearm. The 32-year-old is also facing drug-related offenses.

Both remain in custody.