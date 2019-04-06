

CTV Winnipeg





Reports of a gunshot brought Winnipeg police to the Windsor Hotel Saturday afternoon, with officers shutting down a portion of Garry Street for part of the day.

No one was hurt.

Const. Tammy Skrabek with the Winnipeg Police Service said the call came in around 2:45 p.m., which led officers to secure the scene on Garry Street beyond York and St. Mary avenues.

Skrabek said the tactical support unit was called in to evacuate the building floor by floor after officers found recent damage that appeared to have been caused by a gunshot.

Witnesses told CTV News they heard what sounded like a gunshot and said the power in the building went out.

On the weekend, Skrabek said officers found damage to an electrical box that could be related to a firearm being discharged, but went on to say police couldn’t confirm that damage was from Saturday.

Police took three people into custody to be interviewed and said one man was charged with firearm-related offences. The two other men were released.

Police said Monday the search had ended around 7 p.m. Saturday, and officers, powered with a search warrant, found and seized a loaded 12-guage shotgun from one of the rooms at the hotel.

Winnipeg resident Ted John Burzynski, 55, is charged with numerous weapons offences, including for careless use and discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner.

He is in custody.