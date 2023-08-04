Local businesses reap benefits of world sporting event

Winnipeg is proving to the biggest winner of the World Police and Fire Games.

Close to 8,500 athletes are in Winnipeg for the World Police and Fire Games this week. Organizers tell CTV News the visiting athletes are bringing in an estimated $85 million dollars for Winnipeg businesses as they take in the city's attractions.

"Absolutely, there's nothing like a Bombers game, l tell you that," said Marcel Arnold, an American flag football player. "Everybody's been real nice. Real nice fun, the night life's been good too."

The Lake of the Woods Brewing Company has been cashing in on the festivities. Mike Reis, a sales representative with the company in Winnipeg, has noticed new buds connecting over brews.

"The athletes have been coming here grabbing beers, grabbing food, meeting. I think we've put friends together from Asia, Europe and Canada,” Reis said. "Craft beer is definitely not foreign to anyone anywhere, it's here now."

The brewers say they've seen a huge spike in business since the athletes arrived, both downtown and at the athletes’ village at The Forks.

Brazilian volleyball players Andreia Sanstaos and Deni Soosa, speaking through a translator, said they’ve enjoyed visiting The Forks, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, and shopping centres.

The city quickly earned a special place in Sanstaos’s heart. She now wants her son to study in Winnipeg.

"It's very nice,” Sanstaos said. “Calm compared to Brazil, which is very agitated. There's a lot of people there."

She’s not the only one planning to return. Arnold’s team says they would visit Winnipeg again, hoping the city will host the World Police and Fire Games in the future.

The World Police and Fire Games wrap up Sunday.