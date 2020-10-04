WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg entrepreneur has come up with a creative solution for fellow small businesses struggling to find places to sell their goods amid the pandemic.

Locally Operated Vendor Emporium, also known as L.O.V.E., is a new space inside Garden City Shopping Centre.

Amanda Woodard, owner of Style & Sass by Amanda, created the retail space as a way to make up for the large shopping events where local vendors usually sell their wares that were cancelled by the pandemic.

"I find that when COVID hit, I needed to start selling online and I'm more of an in-person type of person," she said. "I also sell at hospitals and that was shut down. There was a need for me to connect with customers."

L.O.V.E features various local products from honey to puzzles to sports collectibles.

On Saturday, kittens were also on display at L.O.V.E as part of their regular Saturday animal rescue showcase.

-With files from CTV's Michael D'Alimonte