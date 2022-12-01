Local organization building food pantry to help address food insecurity in the north

A new food pantry is opening up in Thompson, Man. to help address food insecurity in northern communities and the organization behind it is asking for donations.

Marymound, a youth and family social services organization, is expecting the pantry to be completed by mid-December and in full swing by the new year and the goal is to keep it stocked to help those who need it most.

Penny Brenton, the program coordinator for Marymound North, said the idea for the food pantry came after the local food bank in Thompson closed.

"So we figured, 'You know what, what a great way to start with a community food pantry where there is no judgment, no bias. Come take what you can, leave what you can,'" said Brenton.

She said the price of food has continued to skyrocket since the pandemic in the remote community and many families are struggling to put food on the table.

"Nobody should go hungry nowadays; there is just so much importance on the necessity of food for daily functions. So, for us, we're just so excited to have this opportunity to be a part of it and hopefully bring some much-needed food items to our community."

Having this ready around the holiday season is even more significant Brenton said, noting this time of year can be even more of a struggle for some.

"Our hope is with opening the community pantry it will ease some of the burden for northern families during the holiday season and beyond."

The new pantry is being built at 117A Commercial Place in Thompson.

Marymound is asking for any non-perishable food items to help stock the pantry. They can be dropped off in Thompson, where the pantry is being built, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marymound's Winnipeg location is also accepting donations that will be sent up north. They can be dropped off at 442 Scotia Street on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monetary donations are also being accepted online.