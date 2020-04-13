WINNIPEG -- On Monday, April 6, a major fire broke out at the Adanac Apartments, sending two people to the hospital and leaving 36 people, including children, without a home.

These families have been forced to live in hotels, while the damage to each suite is assessed.

Organizations in Winnipeg's West End are banding together to collect monetary donations to be given to residents to help replace items damaged by fire, smoke or water. The

Daniel McIntyre/St. Matthews Community Association will be responsible for the distribution of funds.

"Being displaced by fire is a traumatic and inconvenient experience at the best of times. The current COVID-19 situation makes matters all the worse as access to some of the retailers and government offices required to help get their lives back in order is restricted," said Christian Cassidy, a Community Programs Coordinator.

Cassidy added they will also be working with the property manager and city to ensure the funds are given to those in need.

Donations can be made on the Spence Neighbourhood Associations' Canada Helps page.