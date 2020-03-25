WINNIPEG -- London Drugs is setting aside one hour each day for frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic to shop.

Starting Wednesday, the company will be dedicating the final hour of the store’s operations to all healthcare workers and first responders.

The workers will have exclusive access from 8p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“They often work long shifts and many stores are closed by the time they are off their day shifts,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “We know it is a stressful time for those working on the frontline of this health crisis and it is imperative we do everything we can to help these individuals stay healthy and take care of them as best we can.”

Workers who are eligible include firefighters, police officers, paramedics and active military personnel.

Frontline healthcare workers, including hospital staff, care home staff, pharmacists and medical centre employees will also receive access to the store.

First responders and healthcare workers will have to show employer ID or credentials from their place of work before they can shop.

London Drugs previously announced it will dedicate one hour in the morning to allow seniors and people with disabilities to shop during the week. The hours are currently 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday to Friday.