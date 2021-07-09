WINNIPEG -- The wait for a new Marvel movie always seems to be a long one for Marvel fans. However, in the case of Black Widow, it isn't just a feeling.

The movie was supposed to hit theatres in May of 2020. The pandemic forced it to be delayed. Now it will be streaming and in theatres on Friday.

The movie is a prequel, taking place after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Alone, and wanted by the authorities, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow is pulled back home. She will be forced to confront her past, and a family she's ignored for years.

I was pretty excited to see the Black Widow movie, and it didn't disappoint. It didn't feel small or inconsequential, despite being a prequel.

The film's action set pieces are exciting and very well staged, and the new characters it introduces, particularly David Harbour as "Red Guardian," and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova are really compelling.

Marvel fans are going to enjoy this movie.