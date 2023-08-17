Longtime Blackhawks leader Toews says he's stepping away for health -- but not retiring
CHICAGO (AP) -- Former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, a free agent after 16 years in Chicago, says he is stepping away from hockey to get healthy after playing in just 53 games last season.
"I'd like to announce that I am not fully retiring, but I am taking time away from the game again this season," Toews, who also missed all of the 2020-21 season with symptoms of long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome, posted on social media. "I cannot deny my love for the game of hockey and still feel the passion for competing at my highest level. However, these last few seasons have been very difficult considering my health challenges."
A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Toews had 15 goals and 16 assists last season, the final year of an eight-year, $84 million contract. Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said at the end of the season that the team would not re-sign him.
"The thought of playing for another team right now is so far in the back of my mind right now, especially after that moment," Toews said after receiving an emotional sendoff from the Chicago fans in the April 13 finale. "I always thought I'd retire a Blackhawk and part of me still believes in that, so we'll see."
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2006 draft, Toews was 20 years old when he was named Blackhawks captain. He scored 372 goals and 511 assists -- all with Chicago -- winning the 2010 Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, the Selke Trophy in '13, the Messier Leadership Award in '15 and in 2018 was named one of the 100 greatest players in NHL history.
"My focus is to give myself the time and space to fully heal and enjoy life to the fullest once again," he posted on Instagram. "Along the way I have met several people who have struggled with health issues pertaining to long COVID, chronic immune response syndrome, and other similar cases that are quite complex. I now recognize the importance of one day sharing the details of my health journey with you all."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Worst fire season that we know of': N.W.T. orders evacuations, Trudeau convenes emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a meeting of the Incident Response Group on Thursday to discuss the wildfire crisis in the Northwest Territories, following the mass evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
Regina
-
North Regina Little League team falls to Chinese Taipei in first game at World Series
The North Regina Little League team, who are representing Team Canada at the Little League World Series (LLWS), fell to Chinese Taipei in their first game at the event.
-
Two people found dead inside Broadview home, RCMP investigating
RCMP say a 52-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were found dead inside a residence in Broadview Sask. on Wednesday.
-
City of Regina to remove 123-year-old tree, believed to be oldest in Victoria Park
The oldest tree in Regina’s Victoria Park, estimated to be 123-years-old, will be cut down by crews on Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
New COVID-19 EG.5 sub-variant detected in Sask.
The new COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant has been identified in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon police explosive unit dispatched to university
Officers from the explosive disposal unit were on the scene at the University of Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon.
-
Soaring prices drive surge in Saskatoon food bank use, community kitchen need
With rising rent, inflation and the cost of groceries, more people in Saskatoon are turning to local food banks and community kitchens.
Northern Ontario
-
Brampton man charged with abducting 9-year-old in northern Ontario
A 35-year-old man from southern Ontario was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged after allegedly luring and abducting a northern Ontario child.
-
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
-
Canadian Space Agency's Timmins balloon base gets an upgrade
The Canadian Space Agency has been using Timmins airport as its base of operations to launch stratospheric balloons for over a decade – Thursday it unveiled a new $5 million facility.
Edmonton
-
'I'm glad I was able to get out early': 27,000 people forced to flee because of N.W.T. wildfires, many heading to Alberta
A phased evacuation order was issued Wednesday evening for Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, as a result of wildfires.
-
Edmonton police charge couple with drug trafficking, firearms offences following 6-month investigation
Edmonton police say they've cut off a pipeline supplying vulnerable people with illicit drugs including fentanyl following the arrest of a city couple.
-
Guide to Edmonton Fringe Festival
The 42nd iteration of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival begins in earnest on Thursday, with 186 indoor shows staging 1,558 performances at 37 venues, 21 outdoor performers, 18 artisan vendors, 17 food vendors and five patio/beverage tent spaces set to bring the area alive over 11 days.
Toronto
-
Man who died after hit-and-run was violently attacked on side of street beforehand, Toronto police say
A man who died after a hit-and-run in Toronto’s Moss Park earlier this week was violently attacked prior to the collision, police revealed Thursday.
-
Driver charged after woman, 2 children critically injured in Brampton crash
The driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck who fled the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton earlier this month that left a woman and her two children seriously injured has been arrested.
-
TTC looking at options as Scarborough RT remains out of service following derailment
The review into the Scarborough RT derailment is taking longer than expected.
Calgary
-
Shelter-in-place order for Cochrane's Sunset neighbourhood lifted
The RCMP says there is no longer any risk to the public.
-
Low water and high temperatures threaten fish and other wetland species
The long, hot summer and exceptionally low water levels have combined to leave some Alberta rivers dry or so warm that trout and other aquatic species are struggling to survive.
-
Wood's Homes seeking help as supplies for cooling kits dwindle
Wood's Homes outreach teams have been giving out as many as 50 cooling kits a day over the past week, providing some relief for the city's vulnerable.
Montreal
-
Bodies of two men involved in seaplane crash found in St. Lawrence River
Provincial police divers have recovered the bodies of two men reported missing after a seaplane crashed into the St. Lawrence River near Quebec City on Tuesday evening.
-
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
-
Motion calling on EMSB commissioner to resign over controversial tweet defeated
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) commissioner who tweeted remarks that were offensive, particularly to French-speaking Quebecers, will not be asked to step down.
Ottawa
-
O-Train resumes two-track service after emergency track adjustments
Ottawa's light-rail transit system is running full service between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations on two tracks, after emergency repairs were conducted for "further track adjustments" on the restraining rail on the eastern section of the track.
-
Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
-
Two new cases of mpox in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is investigating two new cases of mpox in Ottawa, the first cases in the capital in 10 months.
Atlantic
-
Monument honours N.S. mass shooting victim’s career in corrections
A replica of a prison watch tower has been constructed inside Dorchester Penitentiary honouring Sean McLeod, a correctional officer killed at his home during the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April 2020.
-
'It took forever for anybody to come and help us': Couple say they were assaulted on Halifax Transit bus
A Halifax couple is telling their story of an alleged assault that took place on a city transit bus.
-
Halifax police lay first-degree murder charge tied to fatal stabbing in Spryfield
Police in Halifax have laid a first-degree murder charge against 36-year-old Alexander Charles Howe for the stabbing death of a 32-year-old in Spryfield.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Kitchener break-in
A 26-year-old Kitchener man who allegedly forced his way into a stranger’s home and assaulted two people inside is now charged with attempted murder.
-
Police warn new online marketplace scam is on the rise. Here’s how it works
Police in Guelph, Ont. are warning the public about what they say are increasing incidents of a new type of phishing scam.
-
Guelph businesses feeling effects of York Road re-construction project
A road re-construction project in Guelph is causing headaches for some local businesses, as it becomes increasingly difficult for drivers to access a stretch of York Road.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds of properties evacuated, thousands on alert as wildfire grows near West Kelowna, B.C.
The wildfire burning outside West Kelowna, B.C., forced the evacuation of more than 800 properties Thursday evening, and thousands of others remain on alert.
-
Evacuation order issued for 3 mobile home parks near Keremeos, B.C.
Three motorhome parks along Highway 3 in the B.C. Interior have been ordered to evacuate because of a nearby wildfire.
-
Marriage was designed to mislead Canadian and Chinese authorities, B.C. judge suggests in divorce ruling
A Vancouver judge has ruled on a couple's divorce and division of property, while also expressing concern that the marriage was actually a "commercial arrangement" intended to mislead authorities in Canada and China.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria's worst sidewalk crowned
A narrow band of concrete running alongside Lansdowne Road in Saanich has been crowned the worst sidewalk in Greater Victoria.
-
'Weeks, not days': Another B.C. ferry has broken down and is expected to be out of service for a long time
Multiple ferry sailings at two main B.C. terminals are cancelled Thursday due to a series of issues.
-
Additional charges laid against fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux on Vancouver Island
Accused fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux is facing additional charges stemming from her time working in Greater Victoria.