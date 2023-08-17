Longtime Blackhawks leader Toews says he's stepping away for health -- but not retiring

Chicago Blackhawks centre Jonathan Toews prepeares to take a faceoff during an NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, Jan. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Chicago Blackhawks centre Jonathan Toews prepeares to take a faceoff during an NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, Jan. 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island