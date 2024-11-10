Longtime Winnipeg sports reporter Ted Wyman dies at age 58

Winnipeg Sun sports editor Ted Wyman lived his life to the fullest, building a reputation in Canadian sports media for his passion -- in and out of the stadiums and arenas where he worked.

The Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who Wyman covered extensively for years, announced his death on Saturday, after a months-long battle with cancer. He was 58.

"Teddy Wyman just enjoyed living," posted Sportsnet's Arash Madani to social media. "Ted loved covering football and curling and especially the Olympics.

"Burned the candle at both ends like no other, regaling in stories and laughs. Genuinely cared for people."

Born in Brandon, Man., but raised in Winnipeg, Wyman attended Kelvin High School and graduated from Red River College's Creative Communications program.

He began his career at the Brandon Sun in 1992 before joining the Moose Jaw Times-Herald from 1993-96, where he covered the Western Hockey League's Warriors and the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Wyman returned to Brandon in 1996 and spent the next seven years covering curling and baseball.

He also wrote about the WHL's Wheat Kings and Brandon University's Bobcats, as well as golf, high school football, swimming, fastball and equestrian events.

He became a sports copy editor at his hometown paper, the Winnipeg Sun, in 2003. Three years later, he was promoted to sports editor.

"He was a sporting staple in Winnipeg, a great travelling companion who covered the Jets, Blue Bombers, curling, Olympic sports, and numerous Grey Cups," shared Toronto Sun sports columnist Steve Simmons on social media. "I love you, Teddy."

Wyman wasn't just beloved by his fellow sports reporters. He also earned the trust and respect of the teams and organizations he covered.

"Ted was immensely respected by Blue Bombers management, coaches and players for his fairness and his knowledge of the team and of the Canadian Football League," said Wade Miller, Winnipeg Blue Bombers team president and CEO in a statement. "His passion for the team and the league was always reflected in his writing and reporting.

"Even more evident was the joy he brought to the stadium every day he was here for a practice or a game. He will be sorely missed."

The Roughriders, who were set to face the Blue Bombers in the CFL West Division final in Winnipeg on Saturday night, also commemorated Wyman.

"Our sincere condolences to the many family, friends, colleagues, readers and loved ones of sports reporter Ted Wyman," the team said in a statement. "He was a passionate storyteller who loved the CFL, and a kind-hearted person who will be deeply missed by all."

Wyman was also passionate about curling, the Olympics, and amateur sport.

"We are sad to hear the news today of the passing of longtime Winnipeg curling journalist Ted Wyman after a valiant battle with cancer," Curling Canada said in a statement. "Ted covered our sport with passion and integrity and earned the trust of curlers and curling fans across Canada with his knowledge of the sport."

A photo of Wyman and his dog were placed alongside a bouquet of flowers at his usual seat in the press box of the Canada Life Centre as the Winnipeg Jets hosted the Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon.

Wyman's photo was posted on the arena's scoreboard during the game with the public address announcer paying tribute to him as "one of the leading voices in the local media" with the entire Jets organization sending their condolences to the Wyman family.

Wyman was inducted into the Manitoba Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Media Roll of Honour in 2018.

"I've been lucky enough to live my lifelong dream of being a sportswriter and I'm passionate about the job every day," wrote Wyman in his Winnipeg Sun bio.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2024.