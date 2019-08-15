

The Louise Bridge will close to traffic going in both directions for two weeks between Sutherland and Nairn Avenues, said the City of Winnipeg.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, and the bridge will reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

During that time, the city said pedestrians will still be able to cross using the east sidewalk.

The temporary closure will allow for maintenance work.

The city said bus riders can contact 311 or follow @transitalerts (LINK) for information on transit reroutes.

It suggests drivers who use the route plan for additional travel time and use other routes, such as Provencher Boulevard and Redwood Avenue.