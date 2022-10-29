'Love will always win': Large crowd gathers to counter-protest those against drag storytime

Dozens gathered at a Winnipeg coffee shop Saturday morning to show their support for, or protest, a drag queen storytime.

The event, where drag performers read and sing to children, saw immense backlash online leading up to it.

The drag queens allege online comments escalated into them receiving physical threats in their direct messages.

Even with the controversy, the performers chose to go on with the show.

"Yeah, I think it went really well," said Rose Mortel, one of the drag queens at the storytime. "It went exactly how we wanted it to and we couldn't be happier with the turnout here and inside as well."

On Saturday, across the street from the show, a crowd of protesters against the event held signs.

"So we're not here because we hate anyone," said Jenna Smaha, who was there protesting the drag storytime. "We love everyone. We believe God loves everybody, and not everyone here is even a Christian, but we're concerned for these kids. We're concerned that these topics are too mature for them."

"I'm not homophobic by any means. I don't care what goes on in people's bedrooms. This is not about that. It's making sure that these two worlds don't collide," said Samantha Boswell, who was also protesting the show.

In response to the protest, a large crowd formed to show their support and create a safe space for the storytime.

"I came out here today because I'm a library worker and I'm fully in support of these types of events and any type of story event that represents the diversity of families and the diversity of the many people we have here in Winnipeg," said Ebony Novakowski, who was there to support the drag storytime.

"It needs to be stood up against because it's not what the community has in his heart, and I, you know, I can see from the size of the relative crowds that it's definitely not the case," said Adrian Cheater, who was also part of the counter-protest.

"You know literacy is really important, and we need to spread love and remind folks that love will always win," said Jennifer Seguin, another person in there in support of the performance.

A showing members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and performers were grateful for.

"Being queer isn't something that you need to hide or keep private to yourself. You know, it doesn't have to be something that's sexualized," said Mei Yosong, who performed at the storytime.

Event organizers say they are currently planning another drag storytime for December.