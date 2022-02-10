'Lower the temperature': Minister Goertzen calling on federal government to find a resolution to border blockades

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba's Justice Minister is calling on the federal government to find a way to bring the mandate protests to an end, including those that have blocked off borders, such as the one in Manitoba.

Kelvin Goertzen said he has learned how important the border crossings are and their significance to Manitoba, noting goods need to be moved across.

"With that in mind, I recognize the frustrations and challenges that those who are at the border, why they are demonstrating," said Goertzen. "But I also understand that there are others who are impacted and others who are, not the least of which are truckers, who rely on getting across that border."

He added he doesn't agree with the people blocking the border and thinks the roadway should be reopened.

With that, Goertzen is calling on the federal government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "lower the temperature" and find a resolution to the protests that are happening.

"This needs to be resolved and it needs to be resolved with the federal government that is willing to engage with people to try and come to a resolution."

He said he is hopeful that the federal government will do the right thing.

"We can't have any more of the divisiveness when it comes to some of the rhetoric. We need to bring some of that down."

Goertzen also said that those who are protesting at the border need to understand that they could be impacting people who agree with their stance on the mandates.

He said people on all sides need to learn to understand others more and see where they are coming from.

"Step back, think about the reasons other people feel differently than you do. Not necessarily asking you to change your mind. I am asking you to just consider why other people feel the way they do and I think that will get us to a better place in terms of how we respond to each other."

Goertzen also said he would prefer if those protesting outside the Legislature would not block the roadways and wouldn't honk their horns and make as much noise as they have, adding this needs to come to an end.

"I think their point has been made. I think their point has been heard."

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew said he is very disappointed with the province's action towards the current situation.

"I think this a failure of leadership. This is a moment for the premier to come out and speak to the people of Manitoba. We saw a severe escalation in the crisis in our province today," said Kinew.

He said the provincial government is not responding properly to these protests and feels the premier should have given a clear message saying the protesters need to go home.

He added he doesn't think the province should be blaming Trudeau, noting it has a lot of tools to stop this from happening.

During Question Period Thursday in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Trudeau said the current barricades are unacceptable and they are impacting Canadians.

"This is hurting communities across the country. That's why I've been working closely with municipal leaders, with all of our partners… We're going to continue to do what's necessary to end these barricades," said Trudeau.