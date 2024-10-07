Lyft is coming to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG
    This Jan. 31, 2018 file photo shows a Lyft logo on a Lyft driver's car in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) This Jan. 31, 2018 file photo shows a Lyft logo on a Lyft driver's car in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
    Winnipeggers will soon be able to access another ride-sharing service in the city.

    Lyft is now looking for drivers in Winnipeg as the company plans to add the city to its list of Canadian markets.

    It started accepting applications last week.

    To apply, people are told to download the Lyft Driver app and then submit the required documents.

    A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg confirmed Lyft has been approved for a dispatcher licence, which means the company can operate in Winnipeg.

    The latest vehicle-for-hire data from the city was from December 2023, and it showed the industry continues to grow in Winnipeg.

    In 2022, there were more than 6.6 million vehicle-for-hire trips throughout Winnipeg, and between January and August 2023, there were already 5.7 million.

    The report also showed rideshare companies are almost used just as much as taxis – 47.84 per cent for rideshare companies and 51.95 per cent for taxis in 2023.

    While people can apply to drive for Lyft, the company said it will have more details at a later date for when Winnipeggers can start booking rides.

